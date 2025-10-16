Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.0%
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 42.11%.
Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,350 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $237,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coterra Energy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Palantir’s New Healthcare Deal Boosts AI and Data Reach
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- GM’s Billion-Dollar Bruise: GM’s Strategic Pivot Makes It a Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Novo Nordisk’s Akero Therapeutics Buy Targets Eli Lilly’s Lead
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.