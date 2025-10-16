Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 62,499 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,499 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $125.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $127.76.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

