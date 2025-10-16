Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 52,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $206.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day moving average of $189.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $217.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

View Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.