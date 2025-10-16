TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,224 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $48,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,417,000 after purchasing an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,777,000 after purchasing an additional 106,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,008,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

