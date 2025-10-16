Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3,339.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,343,000 after acquiring an additional 906,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after acquiring an additional 769,009 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,546,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,058,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $219.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total transaction of $79,645.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,659.88. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $171,149.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,413.52. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,620 shares of company stock valued at $14,464,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

