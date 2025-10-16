Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,789 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $271,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,976. This represents a 87.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,368,433.20. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,620 shares of company stock worth $14,464,056 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $219.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

