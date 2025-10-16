Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Has $35.97 Million Position in Wabtec $WAB

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,224 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.10% of Wabtec worth $35,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $197.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $853,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

