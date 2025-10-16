549 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $34,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $43,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.29.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $499.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

