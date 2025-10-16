Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,860 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Shares of DG opened at $106.35 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

