Stableford Capital II LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,227,000 after buying an additional 1,700,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,115,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,586,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,107,000 after acquiring an additional 743,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $112.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.