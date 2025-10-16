Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in MetLife were worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,907 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $68,030,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 85.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,270,000 after purchasing an additional 607,333 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:MET opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

