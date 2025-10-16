Sincerus Advisory LLC Acquires 6,148 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Sincerus Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,737,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,214,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,438,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,397,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 680,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

