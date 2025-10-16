Aire Advisors LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBAI. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of BBAI opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 269.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Profile

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.