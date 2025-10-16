Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Stock Position Decreased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,587 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,257. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

