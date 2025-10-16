AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $38.72 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,735 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $109.05 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $869.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,363 shares of company stock worth $13,668,438 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

