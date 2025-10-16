TD Asset Management Inc Buys 8,831 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $78,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Down 2.4%

CI opened at $294.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $256.89 and a 1-year high of $358.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.89.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

