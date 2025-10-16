Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $256.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.49 and a 200 day moving average of $236.56. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

