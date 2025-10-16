RFG Advisory LLC Sells 539 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,721,000 after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $99.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

