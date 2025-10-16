SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 67,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

