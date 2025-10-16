Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 557 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,405,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,530,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $752.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $771.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $721.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.60.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.