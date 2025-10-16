Aire Advisors LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day moving average is $175.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.