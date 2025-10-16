WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,179 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $30,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165,176 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,862,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,836 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,979,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,428,000 after purchasing an additional 872,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,386,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,727,000 after purchasing an additional 781,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,700,000 after purchasing an additional 63,407 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

