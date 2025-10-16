WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $26,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 45.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 57.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus stock opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $642,225.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,459.12. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $832,085.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,231. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,452. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Weiss Ratings cut Rambus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Rambus from $81.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Arete Research upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rambus from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

