Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN Stake Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

