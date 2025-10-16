WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,307 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $710,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,190. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.54.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $791.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $492.39 and a twelve month high of $792.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

