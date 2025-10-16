Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,615 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 5.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,299,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $305.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.95 and a 200 day moving average of $219.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $307.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

