5th Street Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

5th Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

