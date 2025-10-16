WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 106,029 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,353,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,029 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 2.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,206,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $89.57 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

