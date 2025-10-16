WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth $170,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 112.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,112,000 after acquiring an additional 372,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 3,853.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,180,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

ARM Trading Up 1.5%

ARM stock opened at $170.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 4.10. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $182.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.25.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

