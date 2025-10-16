12,456 Shares in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL Purchased by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 106.9% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $35.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1857 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

