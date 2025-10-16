Creekside Partners Acquires 1,442 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Creekside Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

