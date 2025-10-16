Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Holdings in 3M Company $MMM

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in 3M were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of 3M by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of 3M by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.6%

MMM opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.74. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.70.

About 3M



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

