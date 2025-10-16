Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 710 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in Tesla by 71.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $435.15 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $247.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

