Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $240.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.95 and a 200 day moving average of $280.22. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

