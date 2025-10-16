Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 552 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $451.42 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.62 and a 200 day moving average of $464.37. The company has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

