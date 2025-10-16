Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,242 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $282,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 205,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,393.60. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,573.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

