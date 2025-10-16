Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Natera by 56.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,144,000 after buying an additional 3,795,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $113,375,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Natera by 140.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,298,000 after buying an additional 732,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natera by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,055,000 after buying an additional 660,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Natera by 149.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 562,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,111,000 after buying an additional 336,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.06.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.80. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,808,264.41. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $403,666.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,189 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,077.45. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,464 shares of company stock worth $10,963,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

