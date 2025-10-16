Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 1,751 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

