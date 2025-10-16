Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $74,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,321,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,792,000 after buying an additional 581,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,345,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,858,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.4%

MMC stock opened at $204.05 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.01 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

