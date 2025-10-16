Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,620,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,984 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 417,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 392,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $401.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $410.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.