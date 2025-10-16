Cushing Capital Partners LLC Sells 149 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Cushing Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $328.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.44.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE GD opened at $332.21 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.15 and a 200-day moving average of $298.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

