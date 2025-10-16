Omnia Family Wealth LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Get Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.