Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 859,731 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,168,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.73 and a one year high of $146.46.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

