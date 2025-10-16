Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $76,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 168,103 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 86.8% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Intel by 60.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

