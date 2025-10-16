Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.41.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

