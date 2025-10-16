Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,486,000 after acquiring an additional 329,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,575,000 after acquiring an additional 234,799 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

