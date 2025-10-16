Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.95.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

