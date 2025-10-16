Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of FI stock opened at $120.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.79 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.73.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

