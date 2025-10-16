Equitable Trust Co. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $96,971,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232,561 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $65,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,839,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.6%

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 250,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 874,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,600. The trade was a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,818,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

