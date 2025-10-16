MGO One Seven LLC Sells 53 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $207.62 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day moving average of $183.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

